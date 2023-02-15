Austin is a 1-year-old medium size mixed breed. She returned to the shelter in September 2022 and has been in foster care for a few months, is doing well and lives with multiple cats and another dog. She does great with both. She is crate trained and is doing well with housetraining. Austin loves to play with toys, and learns new things quickly. She can be timid with new people so expect that when meeting her. Give her some time and treats and she warms up – takes a little longer with men than women. She loves to lounge on the couch, and she’s loves attention. She is spayed.