PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Crow

Austin is 8-month-old mixed breed puppy. She loves to play with other dogs and she's learning new things. She’s very sweet and would make a great addition to almost any family. She is very friendly and happy-go-lucky. She is spayed, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Crow is a 20-month-pld domestic shorthair/mix. A very nice cat. He arrived very scared and timid but he's slowly coming out of this shell. He likes catnip toys and head scratches. Crow would love to go to a quiet home where he can blossom. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.