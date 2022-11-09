PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl who loves to cuddle. She’s currently in a foster home and is doing well overall, with crate training at night and when her foster family is gone. She also lives with cats in the home. Austin is payed, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection

Kaleah is a 1-year-old tortoiseshell cat who needs a home—a quiet home where she can get used to her new surroundings with a kind human who will give her a chance. She is timid and shy but is getting better. She came in very scared and unsocial but she’s one of those cats that wants to be friendly. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.