 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | AUSTN AND KALEAH

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

  • 0

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl who loves to cuddle. She’s currently in a foster home and is doing well overall, with crate training at night and when her foster family is gone. She also lives with cats in the home. Austin is payed, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection

Kaleah is a 1-year-old tortoiseshell cat who needs a home—a quiet home where she can get used to her new surroundings with a kind human who will give her a chance. She is timid and shy but is getting better. She came in very scared and unsocial but she’s one of those cats that wants to be friendly. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Sharmaine

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Sharmaine

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Elmo and Suki

PETS OF WEEK: Elmo and Suki

Elmo is a 7-1/2-year-old hound mix surrendered because his owner moved and left him behind. He is a super friendly and outgoing dog. He loves …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News