Ava is a 4-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix. She came in as a stray. She really loves to play with her toys and keeps herself entertained. She’s very outgoing and isn’t afraid to say hello. She knows a handful of basic commands and does well on walks with a harness. She would prefer a home with no other pets. With ears like that, how can you resist this girl? She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Tea is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair mix. This beautiful orange/brown torbie was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Tea was a little unsure of her surroundings when she first arrived, but she really opened up after a few minutes with the cat socializers. If you’re looking for the perfect cat, she is your girl. She loves to snuggle and play. She enjoys a bit of catnip and keeps her kennel very clean. Tea is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.