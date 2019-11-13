Bailey is a 1-year-old Lab/husky mix. This precious girl would do best in a stable home where someone is around most hours of the day. She is quiet and gentle, loves belly rubs and explorative walks. She is extremely intelligent, she has been through obedience class and knows most of her basic commands and even “stays” when told. She gets along well with other dogs, is spayed, and fully vaccinated.
Branson is a 2-year-old domestic short haired cat looking for a cozy place to call home. Golden from head to toe, this cuddler is ready to bring riches into your life. He is that perfect lap cat. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
