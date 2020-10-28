PETS OF WEEK: Beau and Midnight

Beau is a 4-year-old boxer mix that loves kids and if allowed would crawl under the blankets in bed with them. Beau is pretty friendly with other dogs but doesn’t like cats. He walks well on a leash but should never be loose, as he is a runner. Beau does have seasonal allergies that tend to affect his ears in the spring and fall. Beau is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Midnight is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat. This affectionate tortoiseshell-tabby or “torbie” is a gentle girl that enjoys lap time and will often roll around purring while being petted. She is a playful kitty that enjoys playing with toys. Midnight is a social kitty ready to fit in with any family. She is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
