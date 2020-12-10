 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Beau and Monty
Beau is a handsome boy that is about 4 1/2-years-old. He was surrendered when his owner was no longer able to care for him. He’s got quite a bit of energy and is looking for an experienced family with kids to run around and play with. When done, he’ll snuggle up on the couch with you. He would like a home with another dog but no small animals. He’s already neutered and current on vaccinations.

Monty is about a 1 1/2-years-old. He’s shy, but very sweet. He’s ready to sit on your lap and watch TV with you. He would love to have a little boy or girl to call his own. He loves to talk and squeak when he knows you’re coming with his favorite treat of romaine lettuce. Monty would be ok in a home with some dogs and cats with proper supervision.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

