PETS OF WEEK: Beau and Monty

Beau is a handsome boy that is about 4 1/2-years-old. He was surrendered when his owner was no longer able to care for him. He’s got quite a bit of energy and is looking for an experienced family with kids to run around and play with. When done, he’ll snuggle up on the couch with you. He would like a home with another dog but no small animals. He’s already neutered and current on vaccinations.