PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family for a while and did well with older children. She enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash. She loves to play with her stuffed toys. She is ok with some dogs and would be ok with a cat in the home. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Hammy is a 3.5-month-old orange tabby domestic shorthair kitten that came in as a stray. He definitely lives up to his name – with chatter, paw springs and somersaults. He loves to play with toys and has tons of kitten energy. After burning up some energy, he will curl up in your lap for a short nap. He will be neutered prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.