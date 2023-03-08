Bella is a 7-year-old terrier/pit bull mix. She is Dunklin’s mom. They were surrendered together because their owner was going through some life changes and was no longer able to keep them. Bella is smaller than Dunklin at about 56 pounds. She’s a sweet girl and very outgoing. She enjoys playing with toys and knows a few basic commands. She does need some leash training. Bella is ok with some dogs and should be ok living with cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Omni is about 2.5-years-old. This orange tabby cat came to the shelter as a stray. He was a little timid at first, but once he settled in, he turned into a big ole’ cuddle bug. Omni loves lap time. He really enjoys being groomed and taking in the head and neck scratches. He has the sweetest purr when he’s in your lap. Omni also loves treats and catnip. The cat socializers call him a “gentle giant,” and he really is. Omni will no doubt win you over. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.