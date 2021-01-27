PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Simon

Bella is a 4-year-old chocolate Labrador mix with loads of potential. She was previously kept outdoors so is a bit behind on manners but knows how to focus and can already sit, shake, and fetch. Bella needs a home where she is the only pet as well as one with older kids, lots of squeaky toys, and belly rubs. Bella is spayed and fully vaccinated and ready to join your family.

Simon is a 10-month-old brown and white short haired tabby. He was found stray two counties away in incredible pain from an untreated ulcer in his eye, begging for someone to help him. After being turned away from multiple shelters he found relief at SCHS. Simon is a lover and always ready for a little playtime with anyone willing. Happy and healthy, he is current on vaccines, neutered, and ready for his forever home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608- 356-2520.