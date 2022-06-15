PETS OF WEEK: Bently and Dot

Bently is a 2-year-old American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. He’s a big sweetie and loves to cuddle. He’s super friendly, playful and loves playing with his ball. He knows a few basic commands and is getting better with the leash. He’d be okay with other dogs but prefers a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Dot is a 1-year-old black domestic shorthair that came in as a stray. She is very loving, adores snuggles, lap time and play. She throws around the mice toys and keeps herself entertained. She really is the perfect cat. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.