PETS OF WEEK: Bert, Tristan and Angel

Bert is a 7-month-old domestic short haired kitten who is the ultimate best friend. Bert loves everybody, is cuddly and playful with other cats and curls up with them easily when playtime is over or on your lap. Bert is a sweet, social, laid back kitty that is more than ready to be the new addition to any family. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
You have free articles remaining.
Tristan and Angel are 1-year-old parakeets surrendered to the shelter. They had lost their mates. Parakeets, or budgies, are social by nature and don’t like to be left alone. Once they find a mate, it is usually for life. When these two met, they serenaded each other with love songs until they were placed together. Now they are a happy couple.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.