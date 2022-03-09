PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

Betty is a 1-year-old coonhound, treeing walker/mix searching for a new home. She’s lively, happy and just plain sweet. These dogs can make great family pets as long as the family provides exercise and training. Her affectionate nature is a breed trait and she is eager to please. She weighs 41 pounds but should be around 50-55 pounds. Betty gets along with other dogs, is spayed, microchipped, de-wormed and received a certificate of veterinary inspection.