PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

Betty is a 1-year-old coonhound, treeing walker/mix searching for a new home. She’s lively, happy and just plain sweet. These dogs can make great family pets as long as the family provides exercise and training. Her affectionate nature is a breed trait and she is eager to please. She weighs 41 pounds but should be around 50-55 pounds. Betty gets along with other dogs, is spayed, microchipped, de-wormed and received a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Faith is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that came in from another shelter. She is one of the nicest cats you’ll ever meet. She’s gentle, playful, and friendly She hopes you’ll give her a chance to become part of a loving family again, something she definitely deserves, and would make a great addition to any family. She is spayed.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.