PETS OF WEEK: Blanche and Herbie
Blanche is a 2-year-old, coonhound mix. This pretty red-head is looking for an active family and lots of time out on the trails. A fenced in yard would be a big plus. She knows lots of commands including sit, stay, come, shake and down. She can be picky about other dogs and cannot live with cats. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Herbie is and 8-month-old Dutch mix rabbit who was found left in a box outside an apartment complex. When the finder’s local shelter couldn’t be reached to drop him off he was brought to the Sauk County Humane Society. He is a very laid back rabbit and will be neutered prior to going home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

