PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Ana

Blue is a 6-year-old heeler mix brought in when his owner was unable to care for him anymore for health reasons. He’s would enjoy an older family that can keep up with him. He loves to run and needs to always be kept on a leash when outside. He’s housebroken and knows basic commands. He may enjoy another dog friend and would be ok with a cat companion. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
Ana is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered after her family moved and couldn’t take her along. She’s got the purrfect personality, she loves to play with her favorite toys, felt mice and wand toys and then she’s ready to curl up on your lap for quiet time. She’s very laid back and would enjoy the company of another cat or dog. She’s spayed and current on her vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.