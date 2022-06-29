PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

Blue is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered because his owner fell on hard times. He is a very sweet dog and loves attention. Blue wants to be everyone’s friend and always greets in a friendly manner, loves to play, knows many basic commands and does well on a leash. He would be ok with some dogs but prefers a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Simba is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair, surrendered because his owner could no longer keep him. He’s the perfect cuddler. When Simba isn’t rolling on the floor asking for belly rubs, he is off chasing his catnip mouse. He’d be such a great pal, is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.