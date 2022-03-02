PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good with other dogs and would do well in a home where the family can spend some time with training. He is neutered, current on rabies, if old enough, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations. He has been de-wormed, microchipped and has a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Zara is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that came from another shelter. She is very sweet, easy-going and loves attention. She has great coloring and markings and has the softest fur in the cat room. Being a young cat, she still has a playful side, but she is also one of those cats who is just really well-adjusted. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.