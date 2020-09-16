 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Arlo
Bo-Peep is a 10-month-old medium mixed breed puppy. This sweet girl is 40 pounds of wriggly, cuddly love. She needs to be the only pet in the home. She walks great on a leash and is a fast learner but can be shy around new things and needs someone that can help build her confidence while setting boundaries for her. She is playful, spayed, and fully vaccinated.

Arlo is a 3-year-old Siamese mix that came to the shelter as a stray. Not always this handsome, he came to shelter sick and in desperate need of help with a broken leg and is now a healthy debonair tripod kitty. He is quite the catch, and not just because he doesn’t mind being carried around. He is vaccinated and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

