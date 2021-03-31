PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Billy

Bo-Peep is a 1-year-old, medium mixed breed looking for someone to trust and love. She’s already had to deal with some pretty traumatic experiences. Because of her past, she’s a bit shy at first, but doesn’t take long to warm up. She’s looking for a home with no other pets. She’d prefer an active home that’s ready for lots of walks. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Billy is almost 1-year-old and is looking to celebrate her birthday in her forever home. She came as a very frightened orphaned kitten. She’s enjoying her foster home, but is looking for her own home. She is looking for a quiet home with no dogs. She needs to have another cat in the home as she’s much more confident with another feline around. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.