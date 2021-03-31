PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Billy

Bo-Peep is a 1-year-old, medium mixed breed looking for someone to trust and love. She’s already had to deal with some pretty traumatic experiences. Because of her past, she’s a bit shy at first, but doesn’t take long to warm up. She’s looking for a home with no other pets. She’d prefer an active home that’s ready for lots of walks. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
Billy is almost 1-year-old and is looking to celebrate her birthday in her forever home. She came as a very frightened orphaned kitten. She’s enjoying her foster home, but is looking for her own home. She is looking for a quiet home with no dogs. She needs to have another cat in the home as she’s much more confident with another feline around. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.