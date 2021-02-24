 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Billy
PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Billy

Bo-Peep is a just over 1-year-old medium mixed breed that has endured some traumatic experiences in her short life and needs an experienced and understanding adopter who can work to build her confidence while still setting boundaries. Bo-Peep loves to play and cuddle. She walks great on a leash and is a fast learner but can be shy around new things. She is spayed, and fully vaccinated.

Billy is a 9-month-old domestic short hair brought in as a very frightened orphan kitten and needs a home, but has made a lot of progress. She would do best with another cat and an adopter with patience and experience with under-socialized cats. Billy prefers to observe from a distance until ready for affection. She loves warm sunbeams and the comfy spot on the bed. Billy is spayed and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

