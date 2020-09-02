 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Saffron
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | BO-PEEP AND SAFFRON

PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Saffron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bo-Peep is a 9-month-old medium mixed breed puppy. This sweet girl is 40 pounds of wriggly, cuddly love. She needs to be the only pet in the home. She walks great on a leash and is a fast learner but can be shy around new things and needs someone that can help build her confidence while setting boundaries for her. She is playful, spayed, and fully vaccinated.

Saffron is a 1 1/2-year-old domestic short hair. Golden as the sun, this pretty kitty has a sunny personality. She is a friendly young cat that will make the most of enjoying sunbeams on a living room floor and cuddles on the couch. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Two elected to Angus delegate

Cody Quam and Chad Stevenson, of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News