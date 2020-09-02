PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Saffron

Bo-Peep is a 9-month-old medium mixed breed puppy. This sweet girl is 40 pounds of wriggly, cuddly love. She needs to be the only pet in the home. She walks great on a leash and is a fast learner but can be shy around new things and needs someone that can help build her confidence while setting boundaries for her. She is playful, spayed, and fully vaccinated.
Saffron is a 1 1/2-year-old domestic short hair. Golden as the sun, this pretty kitty has a sunny personality. She is a friendly young cat that will make the most of enjoying sunbeams on a living room floor and cuddles on the couch. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!