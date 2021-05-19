 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Bo Peep and Steve
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | UPDT NAMES

PETS OF WEEK: Bo Peep and Steve

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bo Peep is a 1-year-old medium-sized mixed breed surrendered after her owner’s health declined. Even though she’s had a rough start to life, she’s eager and willing to please. She would like an active family of her own that she can go on lots of walks with. She would prefer a family with no other pets. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Steve is a very handsome 2 ½-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered because his owner had too many cats. He’s the perfect cat for anyone looking to find a playmate or a snuggler. While he enjoys playing with toys, he’s not opposed to just curling up on your lap. Being that he is a laid back fella, he would enjoy either a quiet or active household with other cats and the right dog. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News