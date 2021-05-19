PETS OF WEEK: Bo Peep and Steve

Bo Peep is a 1-year-old medium-sized mixed breed surrendered after her owner’s health declined. Even though she’s had a rough start to life, she’s eager and willing to please. She would like an active family of her own that she can go on lots of walks with. She would prefer a family with no other pets. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Steve is a very handsome 2 ½-year-old domestic shorthair surrendered because his owner had too many cats. He’s the perfect cat for anyone looking to find a playmate or a snuggler. While he enjoys playing with toys, he’s not opposed to just curling up on your lap. Being that he is a laid back fella, he would enjoy either a quiet or active household with other cats and the right dog. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.