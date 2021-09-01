PETS OF WEEK: Bo-Peep and Strawberry

Bo-Peep is a sweet 1-½-year-old medium mixed breed surrendered after her owner’s health declined.

She has had some traumatic experiences and needs an experienced and understanding adopter to work with her to build confidence while setting boundaries.

She loves to play and cuddle, walks on a leash and is a fast learner but can be shy around new things.

She needs a home with no other animals and prefers a quieter household.

She is spayed, and vaccinated.

Strawberry is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair caught in a live trap with her siblings.

After spending her first six weeks fending for herself, she was terrified and unsure. Now ready for a forever home.

She would do well with a feline friend or quiet dog.

Older children would be best.

She’s vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.