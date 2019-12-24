PETS OF WEEK: Bohdi and Holly

Bohdi is a 5-year-old Lab/husky mix. He was surrendered to the shelter when his family, whom he had been with his whole life, moved and did not take him along. Bohdi is an exuberant dog who loves tennis balls and finds joy in every little thing in life. He would thrive in a home with an active family but without other pets, one that has plenty of time to play with him. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.