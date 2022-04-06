PETS OF WEEK: Brindy and Curry

Brindy is a sweet 4-year-old mountain/mix looking for a home. He is housetrained and knows a few commands. She's very sweet and friendly. Brindy is a happy dog who loves playing with other dogs and going for walks. She is spayed.

Curry is an adorable 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat. She is social, loveable and such a sweet girl. Curry is a quiet cat that loves attention and cuddling. She lived with other cats and would make a great new cat for a family. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.