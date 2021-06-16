PETS OF WEEK: Brody and Indigo

Brody is a boxer mix about 6-years-old brought in as a stray. He was emaciated and not in good health. After lots of care, he’s finally ready to find a new family. He would be ok with another submissive, quiet dog as he can be dominant with others. He prefers a home with no small animals or children. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered.

Indigo is about 1-½-years-old, a domestic short hair surrendered because her family was moving and couldn’t take her along. She has the most attractive markings with a very curious look. She’s looking for a family for lots of attention and playtime. After playtime, she’ll be curled up snuggling on the couch. She may do well with another cat or dog companion with the right introduction. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.