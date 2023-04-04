Brownie is a 2 ½-year-old Akita mix. She is a 60-pound gorgeous girl looking for the right home. She smart, loyal and sweet and does well in the home. She is housetrained. Do the recommended breed research to see if an Akita is the right breed for your household. This is a unique breed with unique traits and challenges. True to breed standard, Brownie is not compatible with other dogs in her home. She is spayed.
Betty is a 4 ½-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who loves to lay on your lap and get attention, loves giant glitter balls to play with and destroy. It's her best entertainment. She may not be tolerant of young children grabbing at her so we would prefer a home with older kids. She needs a home soon so she can be less stressed and happier. She is spayed.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.