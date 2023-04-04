Brownie is a 2 ½-year-old Akita mix. She is a 60-pound gorgeous girl looking for the right home. She smart, loyal and sweet and does well in the home. She is housetrained. Do the recommended breed research to see if an Akita is the right breed for your household. This is a unique breed with unique traits and challenges. True to breed standard, Brownie is not compatible with other dogs in her home. She is spayed.