Cain is an 8-year-old rottweiler mix brought to the shelter after being left alone in a car for two days. Don’t let his age fool you, Cain is a playful boy who acts and looks much younger, who fancies butt scratches, toys, and balls. This outgoing fella loves people and walks well on a leash, he just isn't good with other dogs. Due to his size, he should not go to a home with cats or children younger than 12 years. Cain is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Stitch is a 2-year-old domestic short haired cat with a great sense of style. She is an excellent conversationalist who lavishes affection on old friends and new. It’s never a dull moment when Stitch is around, she is playful, loving, fully vaccinated, and spayed; still singing about the day someone is going to come and take her away.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
