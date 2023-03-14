Callie is a 1-year-old American blue heeler mix, surrendered because her owner could not give her the attention she needed. She has a lot of energy and needs an active family. She's super friendly and outgoing. Callie is also very smart and knows quite a few commands but could easily learn more. She loves to play fetch and spend time running in the fenced in yard. She does need some training on the leash. She's a really great dog and would love to become a part of your family. Callie is ok with some dogs and but would prefer a home without cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Leonardo is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix that came in as a stray. The cat socializers call Leonardo an "extremely skilled lap cat." He purrs loudly and lets you know he does not want the head scratching to end. When he has had enough cuddle time, he is on the floor being a total goof ball. Leonardo is a big fan of catnip and really loves his toys. He loves string toys, springy toys, the scratch pad and is just so happy to play and be loved. Leonardo is a great boy and would make a wonderful companion and friend. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.