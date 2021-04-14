PETS OF WEEK: Calypso and Watts

Calypso is about a year old, surrendered after her owner could no longer keep her. She’s shy at first, but warms quickly. She’s very affectionate and eager to please. She would love a family with children. She’s unsure about other dogs, but would do ok with the right match. She would do best with a cat that likes to lay around and doesn’t mind a dog. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
Watts is about 2-years-old and was found wandering a country neighborhood. His finder brought him to the shelter for treatment of a large abscess on his neck. He’s now fully healed and ready to find a family to call his own. He’s laid back and likes to hang out on the couch. With proper introductions, he’d enjoy other animals in the house. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.