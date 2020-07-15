PETS OF WEEK: Carmelita Fluff and Pesto

Carmelita Fluff is a 10-week-old domestic long-haired kitten. Pulled from a rusty truck engine hissing and sputtering, this filthy, terrified, kitten came to the shelter miles from where she was born. Thanks to socialization in foster care, this spunky little ball of fur is now ready for adoption. She is still a bit sassy at times but she adds to that a whole lot of cuddly and adorable as well. She is vaccinated and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Pesto is a 2-month-old guinea pig and conversationalist. He will follow his owner from one side of his habitat to the other calling out for attention and tasty veggies. He is the cutest little thing on four front toes and three back toes. He’s an outgoing cavy looking for a playmate with and a loving family to join. .
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
