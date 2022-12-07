PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

Casey is a 10.5-month-old, smaller pit mix, surrendered in June when her owner could not keep her. Sadly, she has spent the majority of her puppy life in the shelter. She is an active, sweet gal who will require more training but is smart and eager to please. She loves walks, is shy around new people, when comfortable with you she loves to be at your side for belly rubs and attention. She could possibly share her home with another dog but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Apple is a 4.5-month-old domestic shorthair mix, found as a stray. Apple is a great little kitten. He is a very sweet guy with lots of purring, reaching out with his paws for attention. He enjoys batting around toys and attacking his scratcher. Once he is tuckered out, Apple will find a sunny spot in your home to enjoy a nap. He’s a wonderful boy who deserves a wonderful furever home. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
People are also reading…
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.