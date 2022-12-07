PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Apple

Casey is a 10.5-month-old, smaller pit mix, surrendered in June when her owner could not keep her. Sadly, she has spent the majority of her puppy life in the shelter. She is an active, sweet gal who will require more training but is smart and eager to please. She loves walks, is shy around new people, when comfortable with you she loves to be at your side for belly rubs and attention. She could possibly share her home with another dog but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.