 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | CASEY AND CALLAN

PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Callan

  • 0

Casey is a 7.5-month-old terrier/pit bull, surrendered because her owner was not able to keep her. She’s a young pup that will need training. She’s a little shy at first but she’s a very sweet, playful girl. Casey loves to play with other dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Callan is a 5.5-month-old domestic shorthair mix with a tan/gray/dilute coat, surrendered because she was abandoned by her owner. The volunteers love having Callan in the socialization room. She is friendly and sweet and loves to explore the room and there is no toy she does not love. She’s an active and independent girl but still loves curling up in your lap and purring away. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Portage native, Dr. Ben Vorpahl, is joining the Seubert Family Dentistry team and begins taking appointments on Tuesday.

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News