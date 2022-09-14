PETS OF WEEK: Casey and Callan

Casey is a 7.5-month-old terrier/pit bull, surrendered because her owner was not able to keep her. She’s a young pup that will need training. She’s a little shy at first but she’s a very sweet, playful girl. Casey loves to play with other dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Callan is a 5.5-month-old domestic shorthair mix with a tan/gray/dilute coat, surrendered because she was abandoned by her owner. The volunteers love having Callan in the socialization room. She is friendly and sweet and loves to explore the room and there is no toy she does not love. She’s an active and independent girl but still loves curling up in your lap and purring away. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.