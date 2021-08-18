PETS OF WEEK: Cash and Baron

Cash is a 2-year-old mixed breed, about 36 pounds. He’s been bounced from home to home, as he is very active. He needs a family with older children who won’t mind a rambunctious puppy at heart. He walks well on a leash and is housebroken. He loves to learn new tricks and would do well with a quiet cat or dog to play with. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Baron is a gorgeous Lynx Point Siamese about 3-years-old. His owner abandoned him. He’s still settling in and hasn’t quite shown his full personality just yet. Right now, he prefers to be on his own exploring his surroundings. An older quieter family would be ideal. He would love to have another feline or canine companion or two as he previously lived with both. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.