PETS OF WEEK: CeeCee and Momma Cat

CeeCee is a 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix and is spayed. She is a sweet girl that just wants to be loved, is dog friendly and loves to go for walks and walks well on leash. CeeCee is a little overwhelmed here and she just wants to cuddle and get attention. She is about 36 pounds so she’s not huge but not a tiny dog. Small children may be too much for her at this time. She has had her vaccinations, been dewormed and microchipped. CeeCee has received a certificate of veterinary inspection
Momma Cat is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix that came from another shelter. She likes people, likes to be petted, and isn’t shy about asking for it. She likes to arch her back and rub her head on you when being petted and scratched behind her ears. She has her playful moments and is spayed.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.