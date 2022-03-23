PETS OF WEEK: CeeCee and Momma Cat

CeeCee is a 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix and is spayed. She is a sweet girl that just wants to be loved, is dog friendly and loves to go for walks and walks well on leash. CeeCee is a little overwhelmed here and she just wants to cuddle and get attention. She is about 36 pounds so she’s not huge but not a tiny dog. Small children may be too much for her at this time. She has had her vaccinations, been dewormed and microchipped. CeeCee has received a certificate of veterinary inspection