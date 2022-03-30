PETS OF WEEK: CeeCee and Olive

CeeCee is a 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix and is spayed. She is a sweet girl that just wants to be loved, is dog friendly and loves to go for walks and walks well on leash. CeeCee is a little overwhelmed here and she just wants to cuddle and get attention. Small children may be too much for her at this time. CeeCee has received a certificate of veterinary inspection

Olive is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix and is spayed. She was surrendered when her owner became too ill to care for her. Olive misses her owner so we hope she finds her new home soon. This is a very sweet cat who has charmed us all. Olive lived with another cat and a dog previously. She might be a little shy at first but is very friendly and “loves to sleep under the covers.” She deserves to be loved and adored.