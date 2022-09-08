PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful black and white coat and the sweetest eyes. Charles is very playful and full of puppy love. He’s an absolute sweetheart that needs a family to love him up and show him the ropes. Charles is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Corry is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. This white/brown tabby cat was abandoned by his owner. Corry is a pretty independent guy. He really enjoys exploring. There is no toy he doesn’t love, and he very much enjoys the scratching pad. Once Corry is done checking out his surroundings and throwing around a catnip mouse, he will lay in your lap and let you rub his belly. He’s got a loud, soothing purr that just makes your heart melt for him. Corry is a great kitty and would make a great buddy. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.