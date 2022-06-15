PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Harley

Charlie is a sweet 4-year-old Labrador retriever/boxer/mixed breed. He is a happy-go-lucky dog that is the life of the party. He loves to go for walks and is really smart. Charlie likes to play with other dogs. He is a smart boy that loves to learn new things.

Harley is a 12-year-old friendly and quiet cat. She has lived in a multi-cat household and does well. If you’re looking for a sweet girl who really needs a new home to retire in, she will fit in perfectly in most homes.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.