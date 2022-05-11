PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants to be everyone’s buddy. He loves to play with toys and have fun. He knows a few basic commands, but needs some training. He does okay with dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Smokey is a 4-year-old domestic/shorthair mix, surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He was a little shy when he first arrived but now is a social butterfly. He loves lap time, giving head butts and likes to explore. He is a chatty and sweet guy. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.