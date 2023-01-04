PETS OF WEEK: Chloe and Hilton

Chloe is a 5-year-old large mixed breed dog, surrendered when her owner moved and was not able to take her. She’s a gentle giant, a sweet girl, always friendly and happy to see you. Chloe is house trained, walks well on a leash and knows a few basic commands. Chloe would prefer a home with no other dogs but should be ok with cats. She has lived with older children in the past. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

Hilton is a 1-1/2-year-old domestic longhair with a beautiful tabby coat. He was surrendered as a stray that someone found on their porch. He’s a very calm and quiet boy and loves to sit on your lap and get head rubs. When Hilton isn’t soaking up your attention, he loves to play with cat toys. He’s a total lover and handsome to boot. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.