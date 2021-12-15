 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Clara and Navi
PETS OF WEEK: Clara and Navi

Clara is a large, mixed breed dog, about 14-months-old. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Clara is a little timid at first but once she warms up, she is loving and listens well. She knows basic commands and is housebroken. She has lived with cats and would be okay with another dog. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Navi is a domestic shorthair/mix, about 19-months-old. She was surrendered because her owner was unable to keep her. Navi is a wonderful cat and one of the favorites among the cat socializers. She is chatty and loves to greet you when you enter the cat lounge. She loves lap naps and play time. Navi's purr is loud and heartwarming. She is spayed and current on all vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

