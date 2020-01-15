PETS OF WEEK: Cloey and Jelly

Cloey is a 3-year-old very affectionate pitbull mix who loves toys like a squeaker or rope. She knows lots of commands and is a bowling ball full of playful energy in the yard. When she goes on walks her whole body wiggles with joy. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Jelly is a 2-year-old, petite, domestic short-haired cat who came to the shelter as a stray. She was born with a spinal defect that affects her overall gait so that she “bunny hops” to get where she needs to go instead of walks. This sweet kitty throws her whole heart into what she’s doing whether it’s playing with toys or snuggling on your lap. She is a very happy cat that is spayed and fully vaccinated.