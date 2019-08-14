Cloey is a 3-year-old Pitbull mix. She was surrendered to the shelter along with another dog after a short time in her previous home. This affectionate girl loves toys, and a squeaker or rope can easily be found nearby at almost any time. Cloey knows lots of commands but still gets excited walking on a leash and needs work not to pull. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Willow is a 12-week-old Snowshoe mix. This tiny kitten was found orphaned and crying on the side of a busy highway. She was quickly adopted by a nursing mother at the shelter and has grown into a mischievous and playful little kitten. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)