Coal is a 1 1/2-year-old Labrador retriever mix surrendered to the shelter when his family no longer had time for him. Coal is a fun loving guy who gets along well with most other dogs and loves children but likes to chase small critters and cannot live with cats. Coal is a bundle of energy who needs an active family that can handle his size. Coal is most likely house trained, is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Phoenix is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat. With a bright and sunny personality this intelligent kitty is always finding something fun to do, or better yet something fun for you to do. Phoenix loves puzzles and snuggling on laps, he is neutered and current on vaccines, and can’t wait to transform from a lonely stray to a loving housecat.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
