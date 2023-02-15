Colas is a crested, blonde/white Guinea pig who has been at the shelter since March 2022, because his owner was moving and was not able to take him. He’s about 2.5-years-old. He has no problems being out for play time and being handled. He enthusiastically joins in the choir of squeaks when the crinkle of the veggie bag is within ear shot. He’d make a great companion and family pet.

Sora is a domestic shorthair with a black/brown tabby coat and green eyes. She is about 1.5-years-old and came to the shelter as a stray. She is a very sweet and playful cat who loves to play and explore and is a big fan of the scratch pad and catnip. When Sora isn’t feeling playful, she’s all for the lap time and cuddles. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.