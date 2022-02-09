PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, loyal, loves to greet new people and would love a forever family. He would not do well with a cat but is okay with some dogs. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Lulu is a very affectionate 6-year-old domestic shorthair/mix surrendered because her owner is allergic. She is not afraid to let you know when she wants attention. She enjoys being in your lap and being groomed, but she also loves to play with her cat toys. Lulu makes sure to say hello in the mornings, and is always so happy to see you. She needs a home with a family to love her as much as she will love them. She is current on vaccinations and is spayed.