Copper is a 6-year-old silky terrier mix surrendered to the shelter after a death in the family. He is housetrained and we’re told even bell trained. Copper has lived with small children and should do well in a home with other pets. He sometimes gets frightened by loud noises and can be a little nervous around sudden movements or new situations. Copper is neutered and fully vaccinated, just waiting for someone to snuggle up with for the holiday season.
Candy Corn is a 3-year-old domestic short haired cat. She appreciates a warm lap to lounge on and can often be found making herself comfortable stretched out, or upside-down on a soft blanket. Candy Corn is simply sweet as pumpkin pie. She is spayed and fully vaccinated, ready to make your home complete.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
