PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Fuzz Fuzz

Copper is a large, mixed breed dog, just over 1-year-old. He came in as a stray, searching for shelter and companionship. He is very active and would love a family that can keep up with him and work on his manners. He knows basic commands and is housebroken. Copper does well with most animals. He’s been at the shelter since September and would love a new family with kids to run around with in the yard. Copper is neutered and current on vaccinations.