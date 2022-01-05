 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Fuzz Fuzz
PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Fuzz Fuzz

Copper is a large, mixed breed dog, just over 1-year-old. He came in as a stray, searching for shelter and companionship. He is very active and would love a family that can keep up with him and work on his manners. He knows basic commands and is housebroken. Copper does well with most animals. He’s been at the shelter since September and would love a new family with kids to run around with in the yard. Copper is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Fuzz Fuzz is a gray domestic longhair, just over 6-years-old, surrendered because her owner could no longer care for her. Fuzz Fuzz is a beautiful cat looking for a second chance at a forever home. She’s quiet, loves head and neck scratches and is affectionate. She would make a great companion. She is spayed and current on all vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

