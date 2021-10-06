 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Thomas
PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Thomas

Copper is a 1-year-old large mixed breed found as a stray, searching for shelter and someone to love. He’s very active and looking for a patient, younger family to keep up with him and work on manners. He would love to run around with kids, seems to do well with most animals but is particular in his dog companions. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Thomas is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair that wandered into a garage sale desperately seeking help. He was severely emaciated and had a terrible wound, teeming with maggots going up his back. The emergency vet amputated his tail. After weeks of care, he’s ready for a home to call his own. He’s very curious and would do well with dogs, cats, and children. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

